BRO Addl. Director General Reviews Ongoing Infrastructure Works in Sikkim & North Bengal

PKH Singh, VSM, Additional Director General Border Roads (Eastern Sector) visited BRO Project Swastik from September 7 to 11 to inspect and take review of the progress of ongoing infrastructure works in the State of Sikkim and North Bengal.
During his visit to the State of Sikkim, the ADG BR (E) alongwith Brig Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer Project Swastik, interacted with VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim on September 8.
During the interaction with the ADG BR(E), the Chief Secretary organised a high level meeting at Tashiling Secretariat, which was attended by senior Government functionaries of the State as well as Army representatives of the Trishakti Corps.
The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the Road Development Plan and iron out the bottlenecks to speed up Land Acquisition, Forest and Wildlife Clearances.
During the meeting, the Chief Engineer, Project Swastik gave a detailed presentation to all the Secretaries/Additional Secretaries of the State who attended the meeting.
The issues highlighted by the BRO were discussed threadbare with active participation and contribution by all concerned. The Chief Secretary exhorted all officials to expedite office processes to ensure speedy clearances, thereby paving the way for early construction of roads in the State.
He assured that all clearances will be expedited in a time bound manner and directed that the next review meeting will be held in the last week of November.
The ADG BR (E) alongwith CE Swastik also interacted with the Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on September 9, 2023. During the discussion, PKH Singh apprised the Governor about the ongoing and future infrastructure works being undertaken in the State of Sikkim by BRO.
The ADG BR (E) also briefed the Governor about the 90 Infrastructure Projects which will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday i.e. September 12, 2023, include one Road, two bridges and two airfields of Project Swastik in Sikkim, West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The Governor appreciated the efforts of BRO and lauded Project Swastik for maintaining continuous connectivity in the State inspite of heavy and continuous monsoons this year.
He appreciated the efforts of BRO for constructing roads to connect isolated posts of the Army, thereby enhancing the security of our Nation. He also appreciated the Project for contributing towards the labour welfare and uplifting the local populace of the Sikkim state, by increasing the minimum wages and providing schooling facilities to the wards of Casual Labourers employed by BRO.
The Governor was also informed that special emphasis was being accorded by BRO to the State of Sikkim by allocating additional resources and funds, highest amongst NE States, which will accelerate the socio-economic development of the State in the near future.
During his visit, PKH Singh inspected various projects of strategic importance, including National Highways, under construction in North and East Sikkim and North Bengal.
He also reviewed the works on upgradation of Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (NH 310), running from Gangtok to Nathula, to a “Zero Fatality Corridor”, the first in the State of Sikkim.
While visiting the road construction sites, PKH Singh also interacted with the local labours working on these roads. He complimented them for the hard work being done by them in difficult terrain and weather, and thanked them for their contribution to State and Nation building.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the ADG BR(E), along with CE, Project Swastik, interacted with the Corps Cdr, Trishakti Corps and briefed him on the present and futuristic road infrastructure plan of North Bengal and Sikkim.
The contribution of Border Roads Organisation in the overall development of the State and strengthening the locals can be easily seen in the works being done across the State. Indeed, “BRO is the Nation’s Bro”.