Cabinet Secy Reviews Situation in Flood-Hit Sikkim; Assures All Possible Assistance

As several people are still missing in Sikkim’s flash floods, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday reviewed the situation in the state assuring all possible support and assistance.
Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting where he reviewed the relief and rescue measures taken in the flood-hit northeastern state.
He emphasised that the evacuation of the people in the shortest time possible should be the top priority of the state government and central agencies.
“Bailey Bridges should be launched on priority to restore road connectivity for the people where bridges have been washed away,” a cabinet secretariat statement said quoting Gauba.
The NCMC meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways, Secretary of Military Affairs, Member Secretary, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), DG India Meteorological Department (IMD), senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence among others.
In the meeting, the Home Secretary said, “The situation is being monitored 24x7 by the Central Government at the highest level meeting and that the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Team (IMCT) has reached Sikkim to take stock of the situation.”
“Necessary additional central assistance is being released to the Government of Sikkim,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Sikkim Chief Secretary joined the NCMC meeting through video conferencing and informed that road connectivity has been established in most of the areas further saying that owing to the improvement in weather conditions, it became possible to start evacuation and airlifting of stranded people.
The secretary said, “A total of 80 people have been evacuated this morning. 28 relief camps have been established and more than 6,800 people have taken shelter in them.”
“Further, all essential supplies including food items, medicines and LPG are being supplied in affected areas,” the secretary added.
Director General IMD present at the meeting informed the weather forecast is likely to remain favourable from October 11 to 13.
Furthermore, the NDRF Director General informed that at least six teams have been deployed in Sikkim for rescue and relief operations. “Further, three reserve teams of NDRF are available on standby at Siliguri. An adequate number of teams and assets of Army and Air Force have been deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.”