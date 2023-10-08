Sikkim Floods: Indian Army Keeping Search For Missing Jawans On

The troopers of TriShakti Corps of the Indian Army on Sunday carried on with their search operations for the missing soldiers, informed the Defence PRO in Guwahati.
According to the information from the PRO, out of the 23 Indian Army jawans who had gone missing since the unfortunate incident in Sikkim, one was rescued alive on October 4, while the bodies of eight others have been recovered.
Furthermore, the search operations for the remaining army men have been kept running.
In the meantime, the TriShakti Corps is providing assistance to nearly 1,700 stranded tourists including 63 foreign nationals in the areas of Lachen, Lachung, Thangu and Chungthang in the North Sikkim district.
The army has provided food supplies, medical aid, and communication facilities to the stranded tourists.
"Food, medical aid, communication facility is being provided. With the weather remaining inclement, Indian Army is making all efforts to keep the Tourists safe till they are evacuated," the release from the PRO mentioned.
Taking to X, the official handle shared several visuals and wrote, "Braving the harsh weather conditions, BRO personnel of Project Swastik have established first composite foot crossing over Teesta River at Chungthang facilitating rescue of 50 stranded tourists from disaster affected Lachen Valley."
Meanwhile, students from Assam who were stranded in flood-ravaged Sikkim were successfully evacuated and brought back to the state, reports said on Sunday.
According to information, six buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) were deployed to bring back the students to Guwahati. Sources have claimed that most of the students were studying at the Sikkim Manipal University.