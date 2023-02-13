List of Districts in Sikkim 2023

The number of districts in Sikkim increased to six on December 21, 2021, from the previous four. Sikkim's newest administrative divisions are called Soreng and Pakyong. Pakyong belonged to the East Sikkim district, while Soreng was located in the West. Previously established Districts in Sikkim have also been given new names. The district in the north of Sikkim is now known as Mangan, while the western part of the state will be called Gyalshing, the eastern part of the state as Gangtok, and the southern part as Namchi.