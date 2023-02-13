Sikkim

List of Districts in Sikkim 2023

List of Districts in Sikkim 2023
Pratidin Bureau

The number of districts in Sikkim increased to six on December 21, 2021, from the previous four. Sikkim's newest administrative divisions are called Soreng and Pakyong. Pakyong belonged to the East Sikkim district, while Soreng was located in the West. Previously established Districts in Sikkim have also been given new names. The district in the north of Sikkim is now known as Mangan, while the western part of the state will be called Gyalshing, the eastern part of the state as Gangtok, and the southern part as Namchi.

List of Districts in Sikkim 2023
8 Famous Temples in Sikkim
Sikkim

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com