8 Famous Temples in Sikkim

Thakurbari Temple

The Thakurbari Temple, located in the center of Gangtok, is proof of the Chogyals' tolerance for other faiths as rulers of the former kingdom of Sikkim. There's nothing particularly noteworthy about the building itself, but the calm interior is a welcome respite from the outside world. This is one of the oldest Hindu temples in the area, having been built on land donated by a ruler of the Namgyal dynasty in 1935. Many people travel to Thakurbari Temple from different parts of the country to worship there. All of Hinduism's major deities can be found in Thakurbari Temple.

Kirateshwar Mahadev Temple

The Kirateshwar Mahadev Temple is a major Hindu shrine that can be found on the banks of the shimmering River Rangit, surrounded by verdant forests. They say that if you pray earnestly in this temple, you will have all your wishes granted. Nonetheless, the temple is popular because it allows worshippers to pay homage to the Hindu trinity in three different ways: to Goddess Durga, to Lord Rama, and to Lord Shiva on three separate platforms. Kirateshwar Mahadev is allegedly the oldest temple in the state.

Solophok Chardham

Located atop Solophok Hill in the state's southernmost region, this brand-new Pilgrimage-cum-Cultural Centre was built to attract tourists interested in Sikkim's religious sites. The 26.15-meter-tall statue of a seated Lord Shiva, which stands outside the temple's main entrance, can be seen for kilometers. This massive statue is just one part of a complex that spans an estimated 7 acres and features replicas of the twelve Jyotirlingas and the four Dhams (Badrinath, Jagannath, Dwarka, and Rameshwaram). One of the most popular places for tourists to visit in Sikkim, especially those who worship Shiva, is a stunning replica of the Chardham located in the midst of peaceful nature.

Ganesh Tok

Located seven kilometers outside of Gangtok at an elevation of 6,500 meters, the Ganesh Tok Temple is so small that only one person at a time can fit inside it. But the view from here is absolutely stunning, taking in the entire city of Gangtok, the Raj Bhavan complex, and even Mount Kanchenjunga.

Hanuman Tok

Hanuman Tok is a sacred site in the hills above Gangtok, honoring Lord Hanuman, the Hindu monkey God. It's a large temple complex visited by worshippers from all over the country. You can find this Sikkimese shrine on the way to Nathula, another popular destination, which is located 11 kilometers from the city of Gangtok. As you climb the stairs, the distant sound of prayer can be heard, and the sight of a cross can be seen. The best part is the scenery, which includes a glimpse of Gangtok town and the beautiful hills and valleys that surround it.

Viswa Vinayak Temple

Shri Viswa Vinayaka Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to the elephant-headed god Ganesha. It is located in Rhenock Rungdung, East Sikkim, India. There are 51 depictions of Lord Ganesha in this massive Hindu temple, with 16 of them standing at a height of 12 feet along the corridor leading to the temple's main entrance. The massive mythological Daemon vs. Gods Samudra Manthan statues adds a sense of drama and excitement. You'll also find a Shivling and a Hanuman statue at the Viswa Vinayak Temple.

Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple

The Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, situated between Nathula and Jelepla pass at an elevation of 13,123 feet and approximately 52 kilometers from Gangtok, is a remarkable site owing largely to the history associated with it. It is widely held that his spirit watches over each and every soldier stationed in the harsh, high-altitude Eastern Himalayas. When Sepoy Harbhajan Singh of the 23rd Punjab Regiment vanished 35 years ago, he became the inspiration for the legend of Baba. The army spent three days searching for his body after launching a manhunt. It's thought that he personally guided the soldiers to the location. The soldiers built a Samadhi in his honor, and the locals still hold the belief that Baba's spirit guards the soldier stationed here. Baba retired with full honors in December 2016 and was treated by the Indian Army as if he had never died.

Samdruptse Shiva Temple

Samdruptse Temple is situated in South Sikkim, India, near Namchi. The temple was constructed around 1200 years ago and is dedicated to Guru Padmasambhava. Samdruptse is located in South Sikkim not far from Namchi. It is roughly 75 kilometers from Gangtok. Samdruptse, located just 13 kilometers from Namchi, is home to the world's tallest statue of Buddha (Guru Padmasambhava). The hill is well-known for housing a huge statue of Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche, the patron saint of Sikkim who is credited with bestowing blessings on the region. The statue, which stands at approximately 135 feet, is the tallest representation of him in existence.