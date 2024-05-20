Earth Excavation Works in Sikkim's Gangtok Banned During Monsoon

In a bid to mitigate landslide risks during the upcoming monsoon season, the Gangtok district administration has issued a ban on new earth excavation activities during the monsoon season.
District Collector Tushar G. Nikhare announced this directive under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, citing increased landslide vulnerability due to monsoon rains and hill-cutting practices. The order states that new earth excavation works in Gangtok will be prohibited from June 1 to September 30.
As the chairman of the district disaster management authority, Nikhare has strictly prohibited any new earth excavation projects within the specified timeframe in Gangtok. This measure is part of a broader strategy to safeguard the region, which is particularly prone to landslides during heavy monsoon rains. Historical data shows that Sikkim, with its hilly terrain, faces significant challenges from landslides, exacerbated by human activities such as hill cutting and construction.
The order clarifies that works related to protection, restoration, and maintenance will be permitted during this period.
The order issued by the District Collector, Gangtok read, "There shall be no new earth excavation works in the district during the monsoon period from 1st June 2024 till 30th September 2024."
"Only works related to protection, restoration and maintenance shall be permitted during this perios," the notice added.
Residents and contractors in the district are urged to comply with the new regulations, contributing to a collective effort to enhance community safety. The district administration has assured that it will closely monitor compliance and enforce the ban to prevent unauthorized excavation activities.