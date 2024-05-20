Earth Excavation Works in Sikkim's Gangtok Banned During Monsoon

As the chairman of the district disaster management authority, Nikhare has strictly prohibited any new earth excavation projects within the specified timeframe in Gangtok. This measure is part of a broader strategy to safeguard the region, which is particularly prone to landslides during heavy monsoon rains. Historical data shows that Sikkim, with its hilly terrain, faces significant challenges from landslides, exacerbated by human activities such as hill cutting and construction.

The order clarifies that works related to protection, restoration, and maintenance will be permitted during this period.