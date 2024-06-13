Massive Landslides Hit Sikkim's Mangan; 1 Dead, Five Missing

Massive landslides, triggered by relentless rainfall, have wreaked havoc in Sikkim's Mangan district, leading to the death of one person and the disappearance of five others, official reports said on Thursday.
The landslides have blocked roads and inundated or damaged several houses, while electricity poles were swept away in Mangan.
According to reports, the body of one victim was discovered in the Pakshep area of Mangan, with three individuals missing from Ambithang near Rangrang and two others from Pakshep.
In Geythang, three houses were damaged, and numerous homes and roads were affected at Nampathang near Pentok. Additionally, the Bringbong police outpost had to be relocated due to a landslide, and the foundation of a bridge at Sankalan sustained damage.
Mobile network services in North Sikkim were disrupted. The district administration has requested an SDRF team with provisions to be sent to Mangan.
Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri held an urgent meeting with department heads to coordinate mitigation efforts. An earthmover was deployed near Mangshila Degree College to clear road debris.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been in contact with the North district administration, police, and other officials to ensure a prompt response to the crisis.