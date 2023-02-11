9 Most Famous Waterfalls in Sikkim

Bhim Nala Falls

The Bhim Nala Falls can be found in the rural settlement of Khedum, about 13 kilometers from Lachung. You can experience a spellbinding blend of serenity and thrill at Bhim Nala Falls! It holds the distinction of being one of Sikkim's highest waterfalls. The sheer height of the waterfall makes it look like it has three distinct levels, and its roar can be heard from quite a distance away. Tucked away in a valley surrounded by rolling hills is a set of waterfalls that will captivate you with their roaring, hypnotic music.

Banjhakri Water Falls

The Energy Park and picnic spot at Banjhakri Falls is the ideal location for a leisurely stroll through the outdoors. The park encompasses two acres of woodland and features a manmade lake, a gazebo, paved walkways, and a footbridge. The park was themed after the legend of Ban Jhakri, a shamanic deity who is revered as the god of the forest and the originator of shamanism in Nepal. Throughout the park, you can find a wide variety of ethnic figurines and statues honoring various traditional shamanic deities from Nepal. The Banjhakri Falls flows into an emerald pool, and the peace and quiet of the area are only enhanced by the verdant foliage that surrounds the pool.

Seven Sisters Waterfall

The Seven Sisters Waterfall is a popular tourist destination about 32 kilometers outside of Gangtok, on the Gangtok-Lachung Highway. When viewed from afar, each of the seven waterfalls that make up this harmonious arrangement on a wide, rocky cliff appears to be separate from the others, as the name suggests. Once it rains, the falls come to raging life, providing an awe-inspiring view and making Gangtok a must-see destination. The roaring water of the fall erupts from the thick vegetation that covers the rocky cliffs and cascades over the limestones below. Visitors are tempted to stay for a while by the prismatic view of the setting sun. Visiting this spot during the rainy season is a great idea.

Naga Falls

Naga Falls is another stunning waterfall located close to Lachung in North Sikkim, at a distance of 34 km from Lachung and 82 km from Gangtok. Located on the main road between Gangtok and Chungthang, this waterfall in Lachung is a popular tourist destination and one of the best in Sikkim. One of the longest and most beautiful waterfalls, Naga Falls features crystal-clear, frigid water. A multi-tiered waterfall best describes this natural wonder. Getting to the main fall requires a long, rocky hike from the main road. There is a breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains in every direction. During the monsoon season, the rainfall and subsequent floods can be life-threatening.

Kanchenjunga Waterfall

Kanchenjunga Waterfalls is a magnificent waterfall located in the lovely hill town of Pelling, Sikkim, at a distance of 10 km from Yuksom and 24 km from Pelling. One of Sikkim's largest waterfalls, it is also a popular tourist destination in Pelling. They are renowned for their magnificent beauty and glory, making them the ideal location for a picnic with family and friends. Visitors must ascend about 50 steps from the road to get to the falls, which are located at a sharp curve on the side of the road. The pristine waterfall is thought to have its beginnings high in the glaciers of Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world. From a height of 100 feet, it pours down into a pool. Up until the 1990s, no one knew about or visited Kanchenjunga Falls. It wasn't until Topjor Bhutia, a local tour guide, unintentionally discovered it that it gained notoriety. Today, this location is one of West Sikkim's most popular tourist destinations.

Bakthang Falls

The Bakthang waterfall is located near the army cantonment area in a small town called Swastik, which is only twenty minutes away from Gangtok proper. A tranquil waterfall trickles down the rock face, collecting in a tiny pool at the base. It lies on the 31A National Highway, which leads to North Sikkim. In the local language, "bak" means a forest, and "thang" means meadow or place. The thick vegetation above this site, which is protected as a Smriti Ban by the Forest Department, provides the natural spring water source for these waterfalls. You won't be able to hear the din of the marketplace or see the sprawl of the city from here. Numerous locals and others from around the country frequent this unusual destination to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and recharge in an environment free of noise, pollution, and dust.

Sangay Falls

The 3-storeyed Sangay Waterfalls, also known as Chagay Waterfalls, are a popular attraction in the town of Pelling. Located close to Singshore Bridge, this tranquil waterfall is framed by towering rock walls on all sides. Water falls from a height of more than 100 feet. Taking in the serenity of Sangay Waterfalls is a surefire way to end your stress and reenergize your body and mind. There is no "best time to visit," but the monsoons are when the falls are at their most stunning. The splendor of Sangay Waterfalls during their peak season defies all descriptions.

Kyongnosla Waterfall

Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary can be found on Nathula Road, 31 kilometers east of Gangtok, in the vicinity of the Tsomgo (Changu) lake. At an elevation of 3500 meters, this sanctuary is home to an abundance of plant and animal life. Important plants include tall junipers and even taller silver firs, which are interspersed with rare, endangered ground orchids and rhododendrons. The sanctuary is also home to low-lying bamboo thickets, making it an ideal habitat for red pandas. You can see the entire 10,375 feet of the waterfall from a small bridge at its base. The waterfalls are perfect for taking beautiful pictures and for relaxing while taking in the cool scenery. The sanctuary itself is well-known for its assortment of Alpine flowers, which include, among many others, rhododendrons, poppies, primulas, and magnolias.

Kali Khola Waterfall

East Sikkim's Kali Khola Falls (or "Kuikhola Falls," as the locals call it), also known as the Lonely Falls, can be found along the Old Silk Road between the towns of Rorathang and Rongli. This 100-meter-high waterfall is known for its beautiful scenery and is one of the most popular places for tourists to visit in Sikkim. Tourists passing by can't help but pull over to take pictures of the breathtaking scenery of the river's clear water tumbling over jagged rocks at the base of verdant hills.