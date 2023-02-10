10 Famous Festivals Of Sikkim that you must experience at least once in your life

1. Losoong Festival

Losoong, a 5-day grand festival, is one of the most beloved cultural events in Sikkim. It is celebrated as per the Tibetan Lunar Calendar, and it usually falls on the 18th day of the 10th month. Farmers celebrate the harvest of their crops during this time, and while this is a traditional Bhutia tribe festival, the Losoong festival is also celebrated with equal zeal by the Lepcha tribe under the name Namsoong Festival. It is definitely a great time to discover Sikkimese culture. Various monasteries in Sikkim, including Rumtek and Tsuklakhang Palace, host cultural events that include traditional rituals and folk dances. The festival reaches new heights when locals and visitors participate in various ceremonies and feast on Sikkim's delectable cuisine.

2. Losar Festival

Tibetan Buddhists and the local population of this state in the northeast place a high value on the Losar Festival. Losar is celebrated to mark the new harvesting season and new year. Buckets of Tsampa (a mixture made with roasted barley flour and butter) are offered at home altars during this Sikkimese festival in the hopes of bringing a bountiful harvest in the coming year. People from all over the world flock to Sikkim in February to experience the cultural vivacity of this festival when every inch of the city is decked out in elaborate decorations.

3. Bhumchu Festival

Bhumchu Festival is celebrated with great faith and enthusiasm at Tashiding Monastery in Sikkim on the 14th and 15th day of the first month of the Tibetan lunar calendar, which occurs in either February or March. The Vase Opening Ceremony, the main event of the Bhumchu festival, is held at Tashiding Monastery, making it one of the important places to visit in Sikkim. This ritual is extremely important because the lamas use the water level in the holy pot to forecast the coming year. Numerous tourists who are interested in learning more about the state's cultural diversity attend the two-day festival.

4. Saga Dawa

One of the most well-known celebrations in Sikkim, the Saga Dawa Festival provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn more about Buddhist teachings and practices. This festival is no less than a visual treat, with numerous religious ceremonies and street processions taking place throughout the city, drawing in visitors from all over the world to take part in this incredible Sikkimese tradition. Lord Buddha's birthday is celebrated during this enlightening festival, during which Mahayana Buddhist monks light butter lamps as an act of homage to the Buddha, whom they consider to be the supreme master who has shown them the way.

5. Lhabab Duchen Festival

Lhabab Duchen Festival is one of the four main Buddhist celebrations and is dedicated to remembering one of the four major events in the life of Lord Buddha. This event occurs in the Tibetan calendar in the month of November on the 22nd day of the ninth lunar month. Legend has it that on this day, the God of machines, Viswakarma, lowered Lord Buddha from heaven via a special ladder so that he could teach the world his wisdom. The residents of Sikkim welcome the Buddha each year by painting the outside of their homes and religious buildings. Numerous monasteries have ladders painted on nearby rocks to anticipate his return. A large number of pilgrims visit Lhasa during this festival.

6. Hee Bermiok Festival

The Hee Bermiok Festival is held annually in the summer in a small village in West Sikkim, and it is all about enjoying eating and drinking. It's a four-day festival that shows off the colorful traditions of the area and takes people on a fascinating journey through the beautiful nature of this tiny paradise not far from Gangtok. The first Hee Bermiok festival took place in May of 2005, and it has become a regular occurrence every May since then. Visitors to the festival are treated to a variety of delicious local dishes and drinks made from rice.

7. Tendong Lho Rum Faat

Tendong Lho Rum Faat is a festival held in Namchi that gives visitors a glimpse into the local Sikkimese tribe's culture and mythology. The Lepcha people of Sikkim celebrate the 3-day festival with great enthusiasm in the months of July or August. The highlight of this fascinating celebration is a hike that departs from Ravangla and ends at Tendong Hill. The Lepcha people celebrate by setting out on an exhilarating journey through dense forests and rushing rivers. This is definitely a delight for any trekker, birdwatcher, or wildlife enthusiast.

8. International Flower Festival

The International Flower Festival is a month-long celebration held each May at the White Hall in Gangtok and organized by the Sikkim Tourism Department. The grand flower festival features a wide variety of plant species, including up to 240 different kinds of trees and ferns and around 600 different kinds of orchids, drawing in visitors from all over the world who are interested in nature. Visitors can browse a wide selection of herbs, garden supplies, plants, and more, and even take home some of the state's finest gardening materials. In addition to this, visitors enjoy the local cuisine at a variety of food stalls and partake in exciting activities like yak safaris and rafting on the Teesta River.

9. Mangan Music Festival

The Mangam Music Festival is one of the many exciting celebrations that light up the entire state of Sikkim with the sounds of dozens of local bands performing live and loads of revelry. The three-day Mangam Music Festival, held every December, is a celebration of the state's rich cultural history. Annually, a fair is held where visitors can sample and purchase mouthwatering regional specialties. A large number of tourists enjoy the music festival, which is held in a picturesque setting complete with hills, cold weather, and lively music.

10. Annual Sikkim Paragliding Festival

The annual Sikkim Paragliding Festival is one of the most enjoyable events, and adventure seekers flock there in droves. This paragliding festival, which takes place in Gangtok in the months of October and November, provides the most thrilling paragliding experience thanks to the pleasant weather and peaceful atmosphere. This festival features pilots from all over the world, including India. It is hosted by Sikkim Tourism in collaboration with the Paragliding Association of India (PAI) and the Sikkim Paragliding Adventure Sports Society. The highlights of this incredible festival include cultural programs, free-flying, tandem flights, spot landings, an acrobatics show, and much more.