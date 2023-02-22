Folk Dances of Sikkim: 5 Spectacular folk dances of Sikkim

Yak Cham

Yak Cham is a revered and devoted performance that plays a significant role in the Sherpa community of Sikkim's cultural heritage. Seeing this traditional dance form in person, with all its beauty and spiritual significance, is a major draw for tourists and visitors to the region. The dance is performed by a group of Sherpa dancers wearing elaborate and colorful costumes, including large masks representing various deities and animals such as the yak, snow lion, and eagle. The dancers move in synchronized steps and graceful gestures, with each movement carrying a symbolic meaning related to Buddhist teachings and mythology. The dance is accompanied by traditional Sherpa music, including the sounds of cymbals, drums, and flutes. The music and dance create a mesmerizing and spiritual atmosphere and are believed to ward off negative forces and bring peace and prosperity to the community.