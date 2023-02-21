Best Historical Places To Visit In Sikkim- Famous Historical Monuments

Rabdentse Ruins

Rabdentse Ruins is a historical site located in Sikkim, a state in the northeastern part of India. It was the second capital of the former Kingdom of Sikkim and is now a popular tourist attraction. The ruins are situated on a hilltop near Pelling, a town known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world.

The site was once a majestic palace complex that housed the royal family and their courtiers. It was built in the 17th century and abandoned in the 18th century after a Nepalese invasion. Today, visitors can explore the remains of the palace, including its walls, gates, and several chortens (Buddhist stupas). The site offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and is a must-visit for history buffs and nature lovers.