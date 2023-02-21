Best Historical Places To Visit In Sikkim- Famous Historical Monuments

Sikkim has a lot of places of historical importance. In this article, we will be looking at eight places in Sikkim that are of great historical importance.
Rabdentse Ruins is a historical site located in Sikkim, a state in the northeastern part of India. It was the second capital of the former Kingdom of Sikkim and is now a popular tourist attraction. The ruins are situated on a hilltop near Pelling, a town known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world.
The site was once a majestic palace complex that housed the royal family and their courtiers. It was built in the 17th century and abandoned in the 18th century after a Nepalese invasion. Today, visitors can explore the remains of the palace, including its walls, gates, and several chortens (Buddhist stupas). The site offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and is a must-visit for history buffs and nature lovers.
Yuksom is a small town located in the Indian state of Sikkim. It is surrounded by stunning natural beauty, including lush forests and snow-capped mountains. The town is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and is an important pilgrimage site for Tibetan Buddhists.
Yuksom is home to several historical landmarks, including the Coronation Throne of Norbugang, which was used for the coronation of the first king of Sikkim, and the Dubdi Monastery, the oldest monastery in Sikkim. The town is also a popular destination for trekking and hiking, with several trails leading through the surrounding mountains and forests. Yuksom is a must-visit for anyone interested in Tibetan culture, history, and natural beauty.
Namchi is a small town located in the Indian state of Sikkim. It is situated in the southern part of the state and is known for its stunning natural beauty, including panoramic views of the Himalayas. The town is also a popular pilgrimage site for Hindus and Buddhists alike.
Namchi is home to several religious landmarks, including the Samdruptse Monastery, which houses a giant statue of Guru Padmasambhava, and the Char Dham, a complex of four temples dedicated to the four cardinal directions of Hinduism. Visitors can also explore the nearby Temi Tea Garden, one of the most picturesque tea gardens in India. Namchi is a must-visit for anyone interested in Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.
Pemayangtse Monastery is a Buddhist monastery located in the Indian state of Sikkim. It was built in the 18th century and is one of the oldest and most important monasteries in Sikkim. The monastery is situated on a hilltop near Pelling and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The monastery is renowned for its beautiful architecture, stunning murals, and intricate carvings. It also houses several ancient Buddhist scriptures and relics, including a thangka that is only displayed once every three years. Visitors can attend prayer sessions, witness traditional Buddhist ceremonies, and explore the monastery's extensive library. Pemayangtse Monastery is a must-visit for anyone interested in Tibetan Buddhism and Sikkim's rich cultural heritage.
Siddheshwar Dham is a popular pilgrimage site located in Solapur, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is a large complex that houses several temples, including the main temple dedicated to Lord Siddheshwar, a manifestation of Lord Shiva. The temple is renowned for its beautiful architecture and intricate carvings.
The complex also features a replica of the four holy sites of Hinduism, including Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri, and Rameshwaram, as well as several other temples dedicated to various deities. The site is a popular destination for Hindu devotees and tourists alike, and hosts several festivals and fairs throughout the year. Siddheshwar Dham is a must-visit for anyone interested in Hinduism and Indian culture.
The Coronation Throne of Norbugang is an important historical artifact located in Yuksom, a town in the Indian state of Sikkim. It is a wooden throne that was used for the coronation of the first Chogyal (king) of Sikkim in 1642. The throne is said to have been crafted from a single tree trunk and is decorated with intricate carvings and paintings.
The Coronation Throne of Norbugang is considered to be one of the most important symbols of Sikkim's sovereignty and is an important pilgrimage site for Sikkimese people. Visitors can explore the throne and learn about its significance in Sikkim's history. The site is surrounded by beautiful natural scenery and is a must-visit for anyone interested in the culture and history of Sikkim.
Rumtek Monastery, also known as the Dharma Chakra Center, is a Tibetan Buddhist monastery located in the Indian state of Sikkim. It is one of the most significant monasteries in the world and is the seat of the Karmapa, the head of the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism. The monastery was built in the 16th century and was renovated in the 20th century to its current grandeur.
The monastery is renowned for its beautiful architecture, stunning murals, and intricate carvings. It also houses several precious Buddhist relics, including ancient scriptures and thangkas. Visitors can attend prayer sessions, witness traditional Buddhist ceremonies, and explore the monastery's extensive library. Rumtek Monastery is a must-visit for anyone interested in Tibetan culture and Buddhism.
Dubdi Monastery, also known as the Hermit's Cell, is a Buddhist monastery located in the Indian state of Sikkim. It is the oldest monastery in Sikkim and was built in 1701 by Chogyal Namgyal, the first ruler of Sikkim. The monastery is located on a hilltop near Yuksom and is surrounded by lush forests and stunning mountain views. The monastery is renowned for its ancient murals and statues, which depict various Buddhist deities and historical figures. Visitors can explore the monastery's prayer halls, meditation rooms, and the hermit's cell, which was once used by monks for solitary meditation. The monastery is an important pilgrimage site for Tibetan Buddhists and is a must-visit for anyone interested in Sikkim's rich cultural heritage.