Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Continues Relief Operations in North Sikkim

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has commenced the evacuation of over 1,200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim since June 12-13. Relief operations, conducted in collaboration with the civil administration, began on June 17. The efforts involve moving tourists on foot and by vehicle where possible, due to multiple landslides affecting the region, informed Lt col Mahendra Rawat PRO DEFENCE in a statement.
"Despite challenging weather and terrain conditions, Indian Army signallers successfully restored mobile connectivity for BSNL and Airtel on June 18. Since June 12, the Army has installed more than six telephone booths to help locals and tourists contact their relatives," the statement reads.
Meanwhile, medical teams have established aid booths, providing care to over 115 individuals, including a 24-year-old at Lachung suffering from High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. "The Army has also distributed basic rations and logistics support to those in need during this critical time," Lt col Mahendra Rawat added.
Additionally, Indian Army engineers are assisting the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) by providing manpower and materials to restore connectivity in the area. The Indian Army remains committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all stranded tourists and local residents.