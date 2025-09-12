Landslide in West Sikkim’s Upper Rimbi Claims Four Lives, Three Missing

A massive landslide struck Upper Rimbi in West Sikkim’s Yangthang constituency early Friday, claiming at least four lives and leaving three others missing.

According to Geyzing SP Tshering Sherpa, three people were killed on the spot. Two women, pulled out alive by a joint team of police, SSB personnel, and local villagers, were rushed to the District Hospital after being rescued in a dramatic operation. Rescuers were forced to build a makeshift log bridge over the flooded Hume River to reach the stranded victims.

Tragically, one of the injured women succumbed to her injuries soon after being admitted, while the other remains in critical condition under intensive care.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue to trace the three missing persons, with security forces and local volunteers combing through the debris and riverbanks. Officials warned that the ongoing rainfall could further hamper rescue efforts.