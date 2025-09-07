Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Temporarily After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide

A new advisory has been issued for Vaishno Devi devotees. Recent heavy rains have triggered landslides and roadblocks in the Trikuta hills, rendering the pilgrimage route unsafe.

Authorities have announced that the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage will remain suspended until conditions stabilize and the route is deemed safe for visitors.

Kerala Devotee Opens Up About His Struggles

Meanwhile, a devotee from Kerala expressed his frustration, saying, “I am deeply saddened that I couldn’t visit the temple. I have been waiting for two days. People say the shrine may reopen after 15 days, but I remain hopeful and won’t return home until I complete my pilgrimage.”

He also mourned the deaths of pilgrims caused by landslides in the area. Another devotee, Arun, shared, “I am from Kerala and have been waiting for two to three days to visit the temple. The routes were closed after some pilgrims lost their lives. I am praying for better weather and hoping the rain stops soon.”

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted Due to Landslide

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left many injured. The tragedy occurred around 3 pm when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near Indraprastha Bhojanalaya, roughly halfway along the 12-kilometre route from Katra to the temple at Ardhakunwari.

Inquiry Orders Issued

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the formation of a high-level committee to probe the causes of the landslide. The committee, headed by Shalin Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the J\&K Jal Shakti Department, also includes the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Inspector General of Police.

The panel has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation and submitting its report to LG Sinha within two weeks. Its mandate includes identifying the causes of the incident, highlighting any shortcomings, evaluating the rescue and relief response, and recommending measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

