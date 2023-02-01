Massive Avalanche in J&K’s Gulmarg Kills 2 Foreigners, 21 Rescued

At least two foreigners were killed and several others have been feared trapped after a massive avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at the famous ski resort in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated, the Baramulla Police say.

A rescue operation has been launched by the police along with other agencies. During the rescue oerations, 21 persons including 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides have been rescued.

The district police informed through a statement that three teams comprising twenty-one foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing earlier today. The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where the people went skiing.

The rescue operations by the Jammu Kashmir Police and the tourism department saved twenty-one out of the trapped twenty-three people. Two foreign nationals lost their lives. Their bodies were sent to the hospital for further medical and legal procedures.

Senior police officers are at the site monitoring the rescue operations, updated the police.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak Hapath Khud at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated," the Baramulla district police tweeted.