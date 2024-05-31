China's Cutting-Edge Stealth Jets Now Patrol Near Sikkim: A New Flashpoint In Border Tensions?

The India-China border dispute refers to the long-standing and complex territorial disputes along their shared border of 3,488 kilometers. The main areas of dispute are Aksai Chin, located in the western sector, and Arunachal Pradesh, in the eastern sector. Aksai Chin is administered by China as part of its Xinjiang region, while India considers it part of its Union Territory of Ladakh. The region holds strategic significance due to its proximity to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its potential as a military route.