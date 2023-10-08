MoS Ajay Mishra Meets Sikkim CM; Assures Centre’s Help to Flood-Ravaged State
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in Gangtok on Sunday and discussed the situation in the state hit by flash floods.
As per reports, Ajay Kumar Mishra is on a two-day visit to Sikkim to take stock of the disaster-hit state. He reached Gangtok on Friday night and on Saturday, he chaired a meeting with the Chief Secretary and concerned head of departments of the State Government, and senior officers of the Army, ITBP, BRO, NHIDCL and NHPC, sources said.
MoS Mishra stated that the Government of India is closely monitoring the situation in Sikkim and that all necessary assistance for the state is underway.
Meanwhile, Mishra also called on the Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan.
On the other hand, after meeting MoS Mishra earlier today, Prem Singh Tamang speaking to ANI said, “We just had a meeting with MoS Home Ajay Kumar regarding the flash flood in the state. PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah and the entire Central government are standing with the people of Sikkim. NDRF teams have been sent to rescue people.”
“The state and the central government are working together to restore normalcy in the state. Power supply in some places has been restored and we are working with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other departments as well. I want to thank the Central Government for providing immediate funds to Sikkim in this hour of crisis," he added.
At least 56 civilians stranded due to the recent flash floods in Sikkim have been rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reports emerged on Sunday. As per sources, the rescued civilians include four women and 52 men. They were rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP in North Sikkim’s Chungthang, reports said.