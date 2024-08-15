Project Swastik Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Patriotic Events Across Sikkim

Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) marked the 78th Independence Day with vibrant patriotic celebrations throughout Sikkim. The flag was hoisted at several key locations, including Donkayala Pass and Tamze Pass—the highest passes in North and East Sikkim—Doklam, Nathula on the Line of Actual Control, and Point 4685, the highest peak in East Sikkim.
As part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative, the flag was also hoisted at the recently inaugurated Indryani Bridge in Singtham, which was officially opened by Chief Minister Prem Kumar Tamang (Golay).
Additionally, Project Swastik organized Tiranga marches and runs at various prominent locations in North Bengal and Sikkim, including Chungthang, Chandmari, Burtuk, Kalimpong, Kupup, and Nathula.
The celebrations extended to the Swastik Toddler School, where children participated in patriotic plays and song competitions, followed by a dental check-up for students.
BRO's Project Swastik in a statement exemplified its motto, “Connecting Places, Connecting People,” showcasing its crucial role in the daily lives of the border population through these heartfelt celebrations.