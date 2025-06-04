Rescue Efforts Hampered by Weather After Sikkim Landslide

Relief and rescue operations are underway in North Sikkim following a devastating landslide that has severely disrupted connectivity and stranded over a hundred tourists. Lachen village, a popular tourism destination, has been completely cut off due to the disaster.

Emergency response teams, including those from the Indian Army, have managed to establish temporary foot connectivity to Lachen. A total of 113 tourists remain stranded, and evacuation efforts are ongoing. On June 3, military helicopters airlifted 30 tourists, including foreign nationals, to safety.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts continue at Chaten, where a military camp was hit by the landslide. Six individuals are still missing, including:

Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu

Subedar Dharamveer

Naik Sunilal Muchahary

Sepoy Sainudheen PK

Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd) – wife of Lt. Col. Sandhu

Miss Amayra Sandhu, their daughter

The rescue teams have deployed engineering tools and specialist personnel; however, operations are being hindered by harsh weather, unstable terrain, and high-altitude conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as both rescue and evacuation operations proceed with caution.

