Search Continues for Missing Soldiers After Deadly Landslide Hits Military Camp in Sikkim

A devastating landslide struck the Indian Army military camp at Chaten in Sikkim's Lachen district on the evening of 1 June 2025 around 7:00 PM, triggered by intense heavy rainfall. The disaster has led to a critical rescue operation launched immediately by the Indian Army to save affected personnel.

So far, four individuals have been rescued with minor injuries. Tragically, the bodies of three army personnel—Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada—have been recovered. Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly through difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions to locate the six soldiers still missing.

The Indian Army has expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and is providing full support to the bereaved families during this difficult time. This incident highlights the risks faced by military personnel stationed in challenging environments.

