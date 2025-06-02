IAF Rescues 14 from Flooded River in Arunachal; 7 Killed in Landslide

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a successful rescue operation early Monday morning, saving 14 people who were stranded in the flooded Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley. The rescue was done using a Mi-17 helicopter after the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments requested urgent help. The rescued people had been cut off from the mainland due to severe flooding.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, tragedy struck on Saturday in the Seppa West assembly constituency when a landslide claimed seven lives on the National Highway between Bana village and Seppa. Arunachal Pradesh Minister Mama Natung expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged people to avoid travelling at night during the monsoon. “It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives... My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he wrote in a social media post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh regarding the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region. Shah assured them of full support from the central government. “The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast,” he posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh until June 6. While very heavy rain was expected on May 31, the forecast continues to predict heavy rain through the first week of June.

Earlier this week, the IMD also issued a broader warning of severe weather, including strong winds and thunderstorms, across many parts of the country.

Also Read: Assam Rifles and Indian Army Rescue Nearly 800 Flood Victims in Manipur