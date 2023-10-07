Assamese Singer Shruti Goswami Among 100 Students Stranded in Flood-Hit Sikkim

Assamese budding singer Shruti Goswami among more than 100 students from Assam is stranded in the flood-hit Sikkim, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to sources, a cloudburst caused havoc in the northeastern state following which reports have emerged that more than 100 students from Assam are stranded in the flash flood-hit Sikkim.
Among the 100 students, Shruti Goswami, who was the second runner-up in Voice of India Kids season 2, is stranded in Sikkim and is expected to reach Guwahati on October 7 (tomorrow) with the help of the state administration. Goswami was studying at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology.
It has come to the fore Goswami lost touch with her family in the last four days due to which her family members had to approach the state administration to seek help for her safe return to her home.
Earlier today, reports emerged that a youth from Assam went missing in Sikkim. As per sources, the missing youth has been identified as Hiren Deuri (29). According to information received, on October 2, Hiren had gone from Gangtok to visit Lachung. He has been untraceable since he arrived at Lachung.
On the other hand, Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang extended his appreciation to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), and the selfless volunteers who have displayed an exemplary level of humanity and dedication in the hour of need.
He also visited several areas around Singtam and Rangpo earlier today. In the company of concerned officials, he conducted a thorough assessment of the damages inflicted by the disaster. He also interacted with numerous victims who have been relocated to various accommodations, made inquiries about their well-being, and personally assured them of every possible support from the state government. Relief materials were also distributed to aid the affected individuals and families.