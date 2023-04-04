Sikkim Avalanche: Amit Shah Expresses Grief, Takes Stock of Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the massive avalanche in Sikkim and said that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.
Amit Shah said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will reach the affected area soon.
Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, “My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah said in a tweet.
On the other hand, a tweet from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office read, “Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”
It may be mentioned that at least six tourists were killed after a massive avalanche hit Sikkim on Tuesday.
According to a PTI report, the avalanche struck at 15th Mile in Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim around 12.20 pm today.
Reportedly, dozens of people sustained injuries and several tourists are still feared trapped under the snow. Rescue operations are currently underway by the Sikkim Police to trace the missing tourists.
Six people including four men, one woman and a child succumbed to injuries in a nearby Army Hospital.
The police informed that over 150 tourists are still stranded beyond the 15th mile while 30 tourists trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to the STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.