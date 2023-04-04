Sikkim Avalanche: Amit Shah Expresses Grief, Takes Stock of Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the massive avalanche in Sikkim and said that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.

Amit Shah said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will reach the affected area soon.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, “My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah said in a tweet.