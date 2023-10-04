Sikkim CM Urges Citizens to Remain Vigilant Amid Flash Floods

Following the flash floods triggered by cloudburst, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday urged the citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time.
This comes after 23 army personnel went missing after the devastating flash floods caused havoc in the state as water levels increased up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
Following this, CM Tamang visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community.
The chief minister posted on X, "We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community."
"I humbly urge all our citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time. It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region," he added.
Earlier today, the Army's Eastern Command in a statement said, some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.
The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.
At least 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.