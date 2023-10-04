Sikkim Flash Floods: Schools in 4 Districts to Remain Closed till Oct 8

As parts of Sikkim are hit adversely by the recent cloud burst, all schools (government and private) located in four districts will remain closed till October 8.
The order was given by the education department in Sikkim stating schools in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts will remain closed for the next four days.
“In view of the unprecedented emergency situation created by flooding of Teesta River, all Government Schools and Private Schools located in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan Districts shall remain closed till 8th October, 2023,” a press release reads.
Earlier today, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the citizens of the state to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel.
This comes after 23 army personnel went missing after the devastating flash floods caused havoc in the state as water levels increased up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
Following this, CM Tamang visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community.
The chief minister posted on X, "We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community."
"I humbly urge all our citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time. It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region," he added.