Sikkim Flash Floods: Search Ops Continue As Weather Improves

Search operations for the Indian Army personnel who went missing in the flash floods in Sikkim, have recommenced, the PRO Defence informed via a release on Friday.
According to the release, the Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and extending communication facilities to civilians and tourists who have been left stranded in North Sikkim.
The search for the missing Indian Army soldiers continued with the focus on the downstream in areas of Teesta Barrage. At the site of incident at Burdang near Singtam, the army vehicles are being dug out and stores being recovered.
"Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in, to assist in the search operations," mentioned the communique.
Meanwhile, Troops of TriShakti Corps Indian Army have been able to take account of 1,471 tourists present the areas of Lachen/Chatten, Lachung and Chungthang.
The release further mentioned, "With the weather improving on Friday, there may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists by helicopters. The same is being planned jointly by the state government, Indian Army and Indian Air Force."
Furthermore, a survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic.