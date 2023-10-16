Sikkim Floods: NHPC's 3 Cr Relief Package Out Of 788 Cr Claimed In Damages

According to a letter issued by the NHPC authorities, the damages incurred by the Teesta V Power Station due to flash floods are as follows:

1) Expected quantum of loss/ damage caused due to the natural calamity/ other force majeure events: Rs. 788 Crore approx. (Material Damage: Rs. 297 Crore and Business Loss: Rs. 491 Crore)

2) Whether loss/ damage covered by insurance or not, including amount: Yes, the assets and Business Interruption Loss of Power Station is fully insured under Mega Insurance policy.

3) Insurance amount claimed and realized by the listed entity for the loss/ damage - NIL (as on date). However, formal claim shall be lodged and amount for Material Damage as well as Business Interruption Loss would be realised in due course of time.

4) Details of steps taken to restore normalcy and the impact of the natural calamity/ other force majeure events on production or service, financials of the entity: Assessment is being done and works are under progress.