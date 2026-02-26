Sikkim To Rename Pakyong Airport After Freedom Fighter Trilochan Pokhrel: CM

In a significant tribute to Sikkim’s freedom legacy, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday declared that Pakyong Airport will soon bear the name of veteran freedom activist Trilochan Pokhrel. The announcement was made during the 31st Foundation Day celebrations of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh, held at Rangpo near the West Bengal border.

The airport, currently the only operational aviation hub in the Himalayan state, will be rechristened as Trilochan Pokhrel Airport in recognition of the leader’s role in India’s freedom struggle and his enduring influence on Sikkim’s socio-political history.

Honouring “Gandhi Pokhrel”

Trilochan Pokhrel, affectionately remembered as “Gandhi Pokhrel,” is regarded as Sikkim’s earliest known participant in India’s independence movement. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Pokhrel took part in major national movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement. His activism left a lasting imprint not only on the Khas, Chettri and Bahun communities but also on the broader narrative of Sikkim’s political awakening.

Speaking at the commemorative gathering, Tamang said the renaming is intended to honour Pokhrel’s courage and sacrifice. He emphasised that recognising historical figures from the state helps strengthen collective memory and inspire younger generations.

A Symbolic Decision

The airport was originally inaugurated on September 24, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nestled amid the mountains, it represents a vital link connecting Sikkim to the rest of the country. By renaming it after a freedom fighter, the state government aims to blend infrastructure with heritage, turning a transport facility into a symbol of pride and remembrance.

Tamang also reflected on the journey of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh, stating that its three decades of work stand as evidence of unity, perseverance and service. He credited the organisation for nurturing cultural identity and reinforcing social bonds within the community while contributing positively to Sikkim’s inclusive growth.

“Sikkim has always thrived on unity in diversity,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting the peaceful coexistence of different ethnic and social groups in the state. According to him, initiatives like this reinforce the shared values that define Sikkimese society.

Call for Tribal Recognition

The event also saw participation from Darjeeling Member of Parliament Raju Bista, who raised the long-pending issue of Scheduled Tribe status for several communities in Sikkim and neighbouring West Bengal. He noted that 12 communities in Sikkim and 11 in West Bengal are still awaiting recognition.

Bista stated that discussions with the Centre are in advanced stages and expressed optimism that a formal announcement may come soon. He underscored the importance of constitutional safeguards and development benefits that accompany such recognition.