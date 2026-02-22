Guwahati Airport's New Terminal Inspired by Assam’s Official State Flower

The new terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahatihas officially opened for the public on Sunday, and at its heart lies a powerful symbol of Assamese identity, the 'Kopou phool'.

Advertisment

Designed by internationally acclaimed Indian architect Nuru Karim, the terminal is inspired by the elegant Kopou (foxtail orchid), which is the official state flower of Assam. From the sweeping curves of the roof to the soft, petal-like structures inside, the architecture rightly reflects the beauty and grace of the orchid.

The Kopou flower has a special place in Assamese culture. It is closely linked to Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year that marks the arrival of spring and new beginnings. The flower blooms around April and is widely used during Bihu celebrations. Women traditionally wear Kopou in their hair during Bihu dances, and it is also commonly used in Assamese wedding ceremonies. The 'Kopou phool' remains one of the most cherished cultural symbols of Assam.

Additionally, large quantities of bamboo, over 140 metric tonnes, have been used throughout the new terminal, showcasing the region’s traditional craftsmanship. The bamboo work draws from Assam’s Bhaluka bamboo heritage as well as the bamboo-building traditions of Arunachal Pradesh’s Apatani community.

Natural light fills the terminal through its uniquely shaped roof, giving passengers an open and welcoming atmosphere. The arrivals area has also been designed like an amphitheatre, where visitors are greeted with glimpses of Assam’s art and cultural expressions. From the moment passengers step inside, the space reflects the colours, textures, and the very spirit of the Northeast.

The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year, and commercial operations began this evening in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Adani Airport Holdings Limited Director Jeet Adani. The first boarding pass was issued ceremonially, and an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai became one of the first to use the new facility.

Beyond its cultural design, the new terminal significantly expands the airport’s capacity. With passenger traffic crossing the 9 million mark in recent years, it now ranks among the country’s top 10–12 busiest airports. With the new terminal, Guwahati Airport can now handle up to 13.1 million passengers annually, strengthening its position as the main aviation gateway to Northeast India.

The airport currently connects 21 domestic cities and three international destinations, Bangkok, Paro, and Singapore, with more than 130 flights operating daily.

Also Read: New Guwahati Airport Terminal Begins Operations