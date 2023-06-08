Sikkim's Veteran Footballer Thupten Rapgyal Passes Away At 66

Sikkim on Thursday bid farewell to one of its most celebrated football player, Thupten Rapgyal, whose immense contributions to the game and other sports spanned several decades.
Rapgyal, who represented Sikkim in the prestigious Santosh Trophy and numerous national championships, passed away at the age of 66, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.
Not only was Rapgyal an exceptional sportsman, but he also excelled academically, earning degrees from renowned institutes across the country. His remarkable dedication led him to obtain a prestigious Coaching Diploma from Bangalore, Karnataka, making him only the second person from Sikkim to achieve this feat.
Rapgyal's passion for sports extended beyond personal accomplishments. He had a deep commitment to providing a platform for sports enthusiasts, often found at Palzor Stadium in the early mornings, coaching and mentoring young boys and girls.
His selfless dedication to nurturing budding talent is highly commendable. Rapgyal's coaching prowess benefited reputed football clubs in Sikkim, including the Sports Association of India (SAI) and Boys Club, leading them to victory in various tournaments.