State Symbols of Sikkim

State animal: Red Panda

The red panda is the state animal of Sikkim. This elusive animal populates the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions of the West Bengal state in India, as well as the neighboring state of Sikkim. Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 provides the red panda with the highest level of protection possible because it is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

State bird: Blood Pheasant

The Blood Pheasant is a small pheasant with a short tail; it is about the size of a small fowl and measures about 17 inches (43 centimeters) in length. It has a short, convex, very strong black bill that is feathered between the bill and the eye, and a small crest of feathers in a variety of colors. In addition to their red feet, both sexes have a distinctive ring of bare skin around the eye, which is typically crimson but is orange in a few subspecies.

State tree: Rhododendron

Rhododendron is an evergreen shrub or small tree with flashy, bright red flowers. It is found in Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Thailand. They prefer moist but well-drained, leafy, humus-rich soil with a low-ph value. Their leaves are dark green and broad.

State flower: Noble Orchid or Dendrobium nobile

Dendrobium nobile, the stunning state flower of Sikkim, is a member of the genus Dendrobium and is easily recognizable by its long, thin jointed stems (called "canes"). The Dendrobium nobile flowers range in color from pale pink to deep purple, and they always have a dark velvety center. Like the vast majority of Sikkim's orchids, these plants thrive as epiphytes, clinging to the bark or twigs of trees.