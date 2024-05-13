Trishakti Corps Extends Relief and Medical Aid to GLOF-Affected Villages in North Sikkim

Under the banner of Operation Sadbhavana, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the local populace in North Sikkim, specifically in Rangrang and Naga Village. In response to the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that affected these areas, the Trishakti Corps has undertaken a series of initiatives aimed at providing essential relief and medical assistance to the affected communities.