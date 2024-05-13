Trishakti Corps Extends Relief and Medical Aid to GLOF-Affected Villages in North Sikkim

Under the banner of Operation Sadbhavana, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the local populace in North Sikkim, specifically in Rangrang and Naga Village. In response to the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that affected these areas, the Trishakti Corps has undertaken a series of initiatives aimed at providing essential relief and medical assistance to the affected communities.
The Warriors of Trishakti Corps distributed vital relief materials to the residents of Naga and Rang Rang Village, extending crucial support to those grappling with the aftermath of the natural calamity. This gesture underscores the solidarity and support of the Indian Army towards the affected communities, particularly in remote areas where access to aid may be limited.
In addition to relief distribution, Trishakti Corps organized a medical camp, offering much-needed medical investigations, medications, and comprehensive health insights to over 150 patients from both villages. This medical outreach effort not only addressed immediate health concerns but also emphasized the importance of ongoing healthcare in the region.
Furthermore, the local youth were empowered through an engaging lecture and video demonstration on the Agniveer Scheme, aimed at nurturing their potential and fostering a brighter future for generations to come. This initiative highlights the holistic approach of Operation Sadbhavana towards community development and empowerment.
The proactive efforts of the Indian Army exemplify a spirit of service and compassion, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the local populace. Operation Sadbhavana, with its focus on community-driven activities, continues to make a positive impact on the lives of residents in border villages, particularly in Sikkim.
The Indian Army has reiterated its commitment to sustaining such initiatives in the future, with the aim of promoting harmony and solidarity in the border regions of Sikkim. Through Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army reaffirms its dedication to serving the people and fostering development in the communities it operates in.