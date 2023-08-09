Two Army Jawan Die in Line of Duty in East Sikkim

At least two army jawans travelling in a vehicle were killed in the line of duty in East Sikkim. This was informed by the Indian Army on Tuesday evening.
According to reports, the jawans lost their lives while driving a vehicle during operational duty in East Sikkim.
The deceased have been identified as Havaldar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore.
The Indian Army in a statement offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.
“Havaldar S Maity & Naik Parve Kishore lost their lives in the line of duty while driving a vehicle during operational duty in East Sikkim,” the statement reads.