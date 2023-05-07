Special Aircraft Arranged to Evacuate Stranded Students in Manipur: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Government has announced special measures to bring back stranded students from violence-hit Manipur back to the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stated that a special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 students of the state stranded in Manipur.
A statement from the chief minister’s office said, “A special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 stranded students back to Maharashtra and soon this aircraft will enter Maharashtra with these students.”
Shinde said that the Maharashtra government is monitoring the situation. He also spoke with the students stuck in Manipur over the phone and assured them of all the possible help, as per the official statement from the CMO.
The Chief Minister further said that these stranded students will be brought to Maharashtra soon by air and the Maharashtra government is monitoring the situation in Manipur.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over the safety of students stuck in the violence-hit state and urged to provide them security till the situation comes under control. various students from Maharashtra are pursuing their studies at the NIT Manipur and were stuck due to the escalating situation in the state.
Incidents of violence was reported in Manipur on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that had been called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who are dominant in the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status.
Joint forces of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been working tirelessly to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy in the state. It is due to their dedicated efforts, no major violence has been reported at present.