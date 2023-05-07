Special Aircraft Arranged to Evacuate Stranded Students in Manipur: Maharashtra CM

Incidents of violence was reported in Manipur on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that had been called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who are dominant in the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status.

Joint forces of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been working tirelessly to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy in the state. It is due to their dedicated efforts, no major violence has been reported at present.