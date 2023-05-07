Devendra Fadnavis Appeals Manipur CM to Provide Security to Maharashtra Students

According to an official statement by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, various students from Maharashtra are pursuing their studies at the NIT Manipur and were stuck due to the escalating situation in the state.

Sources also said that the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra contacted the Director General of Police, in Manipur and requested assistance with immediate effect.

"Devendra Fadnavis also contacted the Manipur government and requested them to keep these students safe until the situation becomes normal," the statement said.

"Immediate arrangements are being made by the Maharashtra government to bring these students safely to Maharashtra," it added.