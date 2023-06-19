Special Train Between Silchar-Naharlagun Flagged Off

In a major boost to railway connectivity in the Northeast, a special train connecting Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh was flagged off on Monday.
The special train 05638 was flagged off by Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy in the presence of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, NFR Area Manager (Badarpur) and other railway officials.
According to railway authorities, the train operated from Silchar at 1:50 pm and is slated to reach Naharlagun at 8:30 am traveling via Mariani, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur and Gogamukh.
The train will depart from Naharlagun on Tuesdays at 10 am and reach Silchar on Wednesdays at 4 am, sources said.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Dr Rajdeep Roy said, “An honor to be invited by ADRM of Indian Railways for the flagging off of the Special Train '05638 SCL-NHLN Special'! Joined by MLA Shri @dipayanchakr for the flagging off ceremony of '05638 SCL-NHLN Special' Silchar (Assam) to Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh).”
Rajdeep Roy also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving priority to rail connectivity from the Barak Valley. He said that with the commencement of this train from Silchar, passengers especially students will be largely benefitted.