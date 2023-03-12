Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project Likely to be Completed by May 2023

The 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric (HE) project is expected to be completed by May this year.
This was informed by the officials of NHPC to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.
2 units each of 250 MW will be commissioned by June this year and the remaining 8 units with a total capacity of 2,000 MW of power will be completed by June 2024.
Chowna Mein inspected the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri on Saturday.
Taking to twitter, Chowna Mein wrote, “Visited the 2000MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site today. Delighted to see that the the project is nearing completion with 86% of the overall progress made till date. The project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and two units each of 250MW will be commissioned by June.”
Chowna Mein was accompanied by MLA cum Adviser to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Taniya Soki, and Rode Bui, Secretary Power Ajay Kumar Bisht and CE DHPD, R. K. Joshi.
The dignitaries visited the various sites of the project to take stock of the progress made. The deputy CM appreciated the progress of the work and lauded the project-executing team.
The project, which was taken over by NHPC Limited since the year 2000, is nearly completed, with 86 per cent of the overall progress made till date.
After the visit, the minister held a meeting with the senior officials of NHPC at their office complex and discussed the issues of Subansiri Middle (Kamala) and Subansiri Upper (Menga) HEP, allotted to NHPC by Govt of India in presence of local representatives and PRI leaders.
He urged them to expedite the execution of the project immediately and said that the matters pertaining to Subansiri Middle HEP will be taken up in the next Cabinet Meeting, after which an MoA will be signed between GoAP and NHPC as per the Cabinet decision.
Further, the minister assured the NHPC officials full support and cooperation in the successful implementation of these projects.