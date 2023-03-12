Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project Likely to be Completed by May 2023

The 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric (HE) project is expected to be completed by May this year.

This was informed by the officials of NHPC to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

2 units each of 250 MW will be commissioned by June this year and the remaining 8 units with a total capacity of 2,000 MW of power will be completed by June 2024.

Chowna Mein inspected the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri on Saturday.

Taking to twitter, Chowna Mein wrote, “Visited the 2000MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site today. Delighted to see that the the project is nearing completion with 86% of the overall progress made till date. The project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and two units each of 250MW will be commissioned by June.”