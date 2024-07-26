Tangla Station in Assam to be Redeveloped with an Investment of Rs. 14.14 Cr

In a major boost to rail infrastructure in Northeast India and Assam, the interim Budget 2024-25 has allocated Rs. 10,369 crores for various railway projects. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 60 stations in the Northeast are set to be redeveloped with world-class amenities. Notably, Tangla railway station in Assam will undergo a substantial upgrade with an investment of Rs. 14.14 crores.
Tangla railway station, situated in the Udalguri district on the Rangiya – Rangapara section under the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), is poised for a significant transformation. The upgrade includes an expansion of the existing station building, featuring a modern facade and enhanced facilities such as retiring rooms and a waiting room equipped with the latest amenities.
The redevelopment plans also encompass the construction of Divyangjan-friendly ramps and toilet facilities, along with two new lifts and a 5-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge. Separate toilet blocks will be built for male and female passengers. The project will also improve parking facilities and beautify the circulating area. All platforms will be fitted with shelters and resurfaced with marble stone and tiles for better passenger comfort. An improved entry and exit path will enhance accessibility.
Tenders for these works have been awarded, and foundation work for the new station building has already commenced. Additional upgrades include the installation of a Coach Guidance Board, Train Information Display System, platform extensions, and easy access water booths for Divyangjan passengers.
This extensive renovation is expected to create new employment opportunities, boost local businesses, and enhance travel convenience, thereby promoting tourism in the region.