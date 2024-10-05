'The Conclave 2024' To Kick Off Today In Delhi

Today’s itinerary features seven sessions packed with insightful conversations and panel discussions. The day will begin with a powerful session on women and children’s safety, focusing on the fight against child trafficking, with Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi in conversation with Smitakshi B Goswami, Director of the Sadin-Pratidin Group. This will be followed by a panel on climate change adaptation strategies, moderated by Pratidin Time political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar, featuring experts like Jatindra Sarma and Dr. Mitul Baruah.