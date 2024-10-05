'The Conclave 2024' To Kick Off Today In Delhi

The highly anticipated ‘The Conclave 2024’ kicks off today, setting the stage for two days of engaging discussions and thought leadership on the future of Northeast India.
Organized by Pratidin Media Network in collaboration with Dalmia Cement and Annapurna, this third edition of the region’s premier media conclave will take place in New Delhi at The Ashok hotel on October 5 and 6 (today and tomorrow).
Following the success of previous editions, where notable figures from politics, academia, activism, sports, and entertainment shared their insights, this year’s Conclave promises to elevate the dialogue further. Designed as a platform for policymakers, intellectuals, and key stakeholders, it will address critical issues shaping the Northeast and its integration with national growth.
The event will be inaugurated by Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will serve as the Chief Guest. Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Guest of Honour, will also deliver a keynote address, officially opening the Conclave’s proceedings.
Today’s itinerary features seven sessions packed with insightful conversations and panel discussions. The day will begin with a powerful session on women and children’s safety, focusing on the fight against child trafficking, with Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi in conversation with Smitakshi B Goswami, Director of the Sadin-Pratidin Group. This will be followed by a panel on climate change adaptation strategies, moderated by Pratidin Time political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar, featuring experts like Jatindra Sarma and Dr. Mitul Baruah.
Notable one-on-one sessions include Mrinal Talukdar’s interviews with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, discussing the dynamics of coalition politics, and AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, who will weigh in on the rise of the opposition and upcoming state elections. Later, Pratidin Media Network’s Rishi Baruah will sit down with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to explore India’s geopolitical landscape in a session titled "India and its Neighbours."
Day 2 promises equally stimulating sessions, kicking off with an interaction between Delhi’s newly appointed Chief Minister Aitshi Marlena and Smitakshi B Goswami. The lineup also includes Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, a panel on sports featuring Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, and a discussion on the future of journalism, hosted by Nandini editor Maini Mahanta with panelists such as Yogendra Yadav and Patricia Mukhim.
The event will culminate with a live performance by Joi Barua and his band, wrapping up two days of lively discourse, debate, and cultural celebration at ‘The Conclave 2024.’