Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Widespread Rain in Northeast, IMD Issues Weather Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Assam and its surrounding areas, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. As a result, the region is expected to experience widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next five days.

Advertisment

Rainfall Forecast:

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across the northeastern states, with varying intensities:

Day 1: Moderate rain is expected at many places in Assam, while Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur will experience light to moderate rain at a few places. Isolated rainfall is likely in Mizoram and Tripura.

Day 2: Moderate rain will continue in Arunachal Pradesh, while Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram will witness light to moderate showers at a few places. Meghalaya and Tripura may receive isolated rain.

Day 3 & 4: Moderate rain is expected at most places in Arunachal Pradesh and at many locations in Assam. Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may receive light to moderate showers at a few places, with isolated rainfall in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Day 5: Arunachal Pradesh will continue to receive moderate rainfall, while Assam, Manipur, and Tripura will see light to moderate rain at a few locations. Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram may experience isolated rainfall.

The IMD has stated that no significant changes in temperature are expected across the region during this period.

Weather Warnings:

The IMD has also issued warnings regarding thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple northeastern states.

Day 1: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) along with hailstorms are expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur. Meghalaya and Mizoram may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Tripura is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Day 2: Assam and Manipur may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph). Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland may see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rain is likely in Arunachal Pradesh.

Day 3: Nagaland and Manipur could witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (50-60 kmph). Assam may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph). Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura may see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Arunachal Pradesh.

Day 4: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura may witness thunderstorms with lightning. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Day 5: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in Assam and Manipur. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience thunderstorms with lightning.



Precautionary Measures:

The IMD has advised residents in the affected areas to take the necessary precautions against thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall. People are urged to stay indoors during storms, avoid sheltering under trees, and keep track of weather updates.

The concerned authorities have been alerted to monitor potential impacts, especially in areas prone to landslides and flooding.

Also Read: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds in Assam