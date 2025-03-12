IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds in Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across isolated parts of Assam from March 12 to March 13. The forecast also warns of gusty winds ranging between 40-50 kmph, along with heavy rainfall in certain areas.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, several districts are expected to experience thunderstorms, with a likelihood of scattered rainfall on March 13. Some regions may witness isolated heavy downpours.

By March 14, thunderstorms with lightning will persist in select locations; however, wind intensity is expected to decrease slightly, with gusts reaching 30-40 kmph in specific areas. No severe weather warnings have been issued beyond this period.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in districts prone to thunderstorms. Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks posed by sudden weather changes.