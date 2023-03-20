Timothy D Shira Elected As Dy Speaker of M’laya Assembly Unopposed

Resubelpara MLA Timothy D Shira has been unanimously elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on the first day of the 2023 budget session.

"Timothy D Shira has been unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 11th House of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly," Speaker Thomas A Sangma said.

This comes after the three opposition parties – Congress, All India Trinamool Congress and Voice of the People Party – decided not to field any candidate against Shira.

Interestingly, MLA Shira was also deputy speaker in the last Assembly.

Shira was felicitated by the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and former Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on being elected as the Deputy Speaker in the House.

The senior National People’s Party (NPP) legislator from Resubelpara expressed his thankfulness to all members for showing their faith and confidence in him for the second consecutive term.

MLA Shira assured that he would ensure that the legislature of the state is protected.

Urging the members to maintain discipline and dignity of the House by ensuring good standards of debates Shira said, “I am also looking forward to constructive advices from both sides of the House”.

Shira also assured to extend full support to the Speaker and said, “It is an honour and privilege to share the dias with you.”

Meanwhile, speaking during the felicitation of Shira, Conrad K Sangma said, “I would like to congratulate him (Shira) on occupying the seat of a deputy speaker. The fact that he was elected unanimously reflects the kind of acceptance that all members of the House have towards Shira.”

Stating that Shira has a lot of experience in running the House, he said, “I am sure along with yourself (Speaker) and him as deputy speaker, you will conduct (the House) in the best and just manner.”

CM Conrad also expressed hope that the Assembly will function in an efficient way so that productive works can be done and both ruling and opposition will get space in this House.