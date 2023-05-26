TIPRA Appeals Tripura Governor to Ensure Welfare of Indigenous People

The party further claimed that out of the total Rs 619.25 crores fund allocated to the TTAADC for the last financial year 2022-23 fiscal year, Rs 126.59 crore is yet to be released by the state government.

The TIPRA also stated that the TTAADC is facing step motherly treatment from the Tripura Government. They appealed for justice from the Governor to the indigenous people of the state and to take measures to look into their grievances.