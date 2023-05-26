TIPRA Appeals Tripura Governor to Ensure Welfare of Indigenous People

A delegation of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) submitted a memorandum to the Governor of the state, Satyadeo Narain Arya seeking his intervention to ensure the smooth functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
Leaders of the TIPRA party informed the Governor about the ‘concerning’ situation of the indigenous people of the state.
Leaders including TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma sat outside the Raj Bhavan in Agartala to protest against the ‘behavior of the office of the Governor’.
In the memorandum, the TIPRA party MDCs, MLAs and EMs alleged the indigenous people of Tripura are being forced to live like second-class citizens in the state.
The memorandum read, “The indigenous people of Tripura are being forced to live like second-class citizens in their motherland. They deserve to live with dignity, peace and prosperity, but unfortunately, the sheer negligence of the state administration has led to unrest among the people.”
The party further claimed that out of the total Rs 619.25 crores fund allocated to the TTAADC for the last financial year 2022-23 fiscal year, Rs 126.59 crore is yet to be released by the state government.
The TIPRA also stated that the TTAADC is facing step motherly treatment from the Tripura Government. They appealed for justice from the Governor to the indigenous people of the state and to take measures to look into their grievances.