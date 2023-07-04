TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma Quits Politics & Public Life

In a big development, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma announced that he has decided to quit politics.
Pradyot Deb Barma announced this in a video message which he shared on Tuesday.
The TIPRA Chief, in the video message, said, “I don't want to do politics anymore, I want to give something to the people. I have decided to give something to people and quit politics and public life.”
“Will get nothing by becoming an MP. Will get nothing by becoming an EM or a Minister or even by forming a new party. We can only achieve something when we will speak for our people in New Delhi,” he further said.
It may be mentioned that this move comes two days after a delegation led by the TIPRA chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a "Constitutional solution" to its demand for "Greater Tipraland".