TIPRA Motha Constitutes 6-Member Central Working Committee

The TIPRA Motha has constituted a Central Working Committee (CWC) and appointed six eminent leaders of the party as its members.

The members appointed in the committee are Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, Jagadish Debbarma, Animesh Debbarma, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, and Brishaketu Debbarma, reports said.

A letter regarding the appointment of the CWC members was issued by the President of TIPRA Motha, Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl.

After being appointed as one of the members of the CWC, Pradyot Deb Barma took to platform X and wrote, “I am indeed honoured and humbled. I will do my duties to strengthen and constitute the party from primary,regional ,block, district and central committee in the next few weeks.”

