Tripura: 9 Suspected Rohingyas Arrested from Agartala Railway Station

At least nine suspected Rohingyas were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

The nine people include five women. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in a statement said that the Rohingyas were apprehended during a special checking at the railway station on December 15.

The Rohingyas had illegally entered Tripura through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

The statement by the NFR read, “On the incident day, the RPF team of Agartala jointly with GRP-Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station.”

On interrogation, they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh with Myanmar origin.

After legal proceedings, the GRP apprehended the Rohingyas and handed them to the Government Railway Police in Agartala for further legal action.

The statement, however, did not state if they were confirmed to be Rohingyas or not.

"Later, all the nine Bangladeshi Rohingyas were apprehended and brought to RPF Post and handed over to the officer-in-charge of the GRP in Agartala for further legal action," the statement read.