Tripura Becomes India’s Third Fully Literate State Amid Political and Security Challenges

Tripura marked a significant social achievement this year by becoming the country’s third fully literate state, following Mizoram and Goa.

The milestone came as the state navigated a challenging political and security landscape marked by tensions within the ruling alliance and concerns along the Bangladesh border.

The state’s literacy rate has climbed to 95.6 per cent, surpassing the threshold prescribed by the Ministry of Education in accordance with UNESCO norms. A literacy level of 95 per cent or above qualifies a state to be recognised as fully literate.

Despite the educational progress, Tripura witnessed political strain between coalition partners — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

The friction intensified in the run-up to the forthcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with clashes reported between workers of the two parties. Several incidents of violence and retaliation left activists from both sides injured, highlighting growing unease within the alliance.

As Tripura celebrates its recognition as a fully literate state, the parallel challenges of political discord and border security underscore the complex realities facing the northeastern state.

