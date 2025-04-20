Bangladesh Builds Dam Near Tripura Border, Violating Historic Pact; Villagers Alarmed, India on Alert

In a move that could severely strain India-Bangladesh ties, Dhaka’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has undertaken the construction of a dam near the Muhuri River in southern Tripura, triggering serious concern in India. The development is being seen as a direct violation of a historic bilateral agreement and has sparked alarm among locals and authorities in the border region.

According to reports, Bangladesh is constructing the embankment just 50 yards from the zero line, blatantly breaching the decades-old agreement signed between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which prohibits any construction within 150 yards of the international border.

The move has especially unsettled the Indian state of Tripura, which shares a long border with Bangladesh. The dam, located in Kalikapur village of Bangladesh’s Feni district, is reportedly being built to prevent floodwaters from entering the area from the Indian side. However, its proximity to the border and the height of the structure — nearly 8 to 9 feet — have triggered fears of long-term strategic and environmental impacts.

Reacting to the situation, Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte is scheduled to visit the affected villages of Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar under Belonia subdivision on Sunday, following complaints raised by Indian villagers. Local MLA Dipankar Sen voiced strong concerns, stating that residents of Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh, and Ishan Chandranagar fear the construction might worsen flood risks on the Indian side and pose security challenges.

With reports suggesting that Bangladesh has nearly completed the renovation of the embankment, India’s Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the developments. This unilateral move by Bangladesh threatens not only the bilateral diplomatic balance but also the deeply rooted people-to-people ties between the two historically connected nations.

As tensions simmer, diplomatic experts warn that unless immediate talks are held, this could mark a turning point in the fragile dynamics of India-Bangladesh relations.

