Tripura CM Donates Ambulance from His MLA's Funds, Encourages Community Welfare

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday donated an ambulance to the Trinayani Social Organisation in Bardowali from his MLA Area Development Fund.
The Chief Minister hoped that a large area of people would benefit by this ambulance service. The flag-off ceremony was held at Ramanagar.
Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, CM Saha encouraged all individuals to step up and contribute to the welfare of the society.
He said, "From my MLA Area Development Fund, I have donated an ambulance so that ailing people won't face any problems. Everyone must work for society, and all people must unite to work for the last person in society to solve problems."
He also asserted that he is committed to assisting the state's residents as and when required.