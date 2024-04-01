Tripura CM Manik Saha Visits Cyclone-Affected Families in Sepahijala

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha visited and took stock of the cyclone-affected areas in the state's Sepahijala district on Monday.
The Tripura Chief Minister also assured to provide possible assistance to the affected people.
Manik Saha was accompanied by Kamalasagar Constituency MLA Antara Deb Sarkar and other government officials. Saha along with his team visited the Lembutali area to take stock of the situation there.
Chief Minister Saha held a meeting with the families affected by the situation and assured them of his commitment to offer the required support and assistance.
On Sunday, a massive cyclone hit various parts of Tripura causing a major damage to households and crops. According to the State Emergency Operation Center in Agartala, 37 houses were destroyed, 125 were severely damaged and 454 structures were partially damaged.
Reportedly, out of the eight districts, Sepahijala district reported maximum damage. Around 392 houses, including 355 houses in Bishalgarh sub-division, 23 houses in Jampuijala sub-division, and 14 houses in Sonamura Sub-division were affected by the natural calamity.